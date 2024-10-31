Tragic Death of Elephants in Bandhavgarh: Toxicity Confirmed

In a tragic development, ten elephants have been confirmed dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve this week, with toxic substances found in their systems.

Forest officials suspect the consumption of kodo millet as a potential cause of death, as veterinary examinations revealed toxicity in the animals' stomachs.

Investigation teams, including wildlife crime officers and forensic experts, are probing the incident, marking a grim milestone in India's wildlife conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)