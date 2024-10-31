Tragic Death of Elephants in Bandhavgarh: Toxicity Confirmed
Ten elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve have died this week due to toxic substances, with kodo millet as a suspected culprit. Investigations are ongoing by forest officials, wildlife crime control, and forensic teams. This incident marks an unprecedented tragedy in Indian wildlife history.
In a tragic development, ten elephants have been confirmed dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve this week, with toxic substances found in their systems.
Forest officials suspect the consumption of kodo millet as a potential cause of death, as veterinary examinations revealed toxicity in the animals' stomachs.
Investigation teams, including wildlife crime officers and forensic experts, are probing the incident, marking a grim milestone in India's wildlife conservation efforts.
