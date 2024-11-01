Disastrous Deluge: Spain's Historic Floods

Flash floods have claimed the lives of 158 people in eastern Spain, marking a catastrophic disaster with rescue operations ongoing. Officials fear this could be Europe's deadliest storm-related incident in over five decades.

In Valencia, a year's worth of rain fell in just eight hours, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and leaving thousands scrambling for essentials. Criticism has been leveled at the central government for allegedly slow response times, as the Interior Ministry pointed fingers at regional authorities for civil protection measures.

With roads and transportation severely disrupted, authorities urged residents to remain indoors amid warnings of further adverse weather. The current situation accentuates the pressing impacts of climate change, which experts assert is increasing the frequency and severity of such extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)