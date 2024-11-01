Ancient Polish 'Vampire', China's Space Ambitions, and Jurassic Tadpoles
Current science news highlights include the facial reconstruction of a 400-year-old Polish 'vampire', China's latest crewed mission conducting experiments in space, and the discovery of the oldest-known tadpole from the Jurassic period in Argentina, shedding light on frog evolution alongside dinosaurs.
In a surprising archaeological finding, scientists have reconstructed the face of 'Zosia,' a woman buried 400 years ago in Poland, feared by locals to be a vampire. Her burial included protective measures to prevent her return from the dead, echoing historic vampire myths.
In the realm of space exploration, China launched three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-19 to its permanent space station. This mission, crucial for scientific advancement, will see the astronauts carry out a range of experiments including human habitat construction in space.
From the dinosaur era, Argentina unveiled an astonishing discovery: the oldest-known tadpole fossil. Dating back to the Jurassic period, the fossil underscores the evolutionary consistency of tadpoles, as this ancient amphibian closely resembles its modern descendants.
