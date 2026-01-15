Polish Citizens Urged to Leave Iran Immediately

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a stark warning to its citizens, urging them to leave Iran immediately. In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry announced that it advises against all travel to Iran.

The warning was disseminated through a post on social media platform X, highlighting unspecified threats and advising Polish nationals to exercise utmost caution.

This development aligns with broader international concerns about stability and safety in the region, prompting various governments to reassess their travel advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)