Trump's High-Stakes Energy Gambit: Will Fossil Fuels Outpace China's Green Revolution?

President Donald Trump has taken a high-stakes gamble to revive American industry through the increased use of fossil fuels, in stark opposition to China's focus on green technologies, potentially altering the global economic landscape.

The Trump administration has visibly shown a preference for fossil fuels, cutting support for renewables while increasing oil exploitation, indicated by efforts to unlock Venezuela's massive oil reserves for U.S. companies.

In contrast, China's strategic move to reduce reliance on fossil imports while investing heavily in renewables cements its role as a leader in low-carbon technology. This divergence may have long-term implications for industrial supremacy between these economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)