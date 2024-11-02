Spain's Deadliest Flood in Modern History Strikes Eastern Regions

In a harrowing display of nature's fury, eastern Spain faces its deadliest flood disaster in modern history, with a death toll of 205. The catastrophic floods have left communities shattered, as utility Iberdrola confirms over 90% of households have regained power, though many areas remain without electricity.

The Spanish government has deployed around 500 soldiers to assist in rescue missions and help locals affected by the storm. An emergency alert is still in effect for the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, and Valencia, where severe weather conditions are expected to prevail through the weekend.

Valencia's regional government is actively coordinating volunteer efforts while travel restrictions have been imposed to facilitate ongoing rescue and recovery operations. Meanwhile, the community reckons with the extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture while scientists highlight the increasing frequency of such extreme weather events due to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)