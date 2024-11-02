Left Menu

Spain's Devastating Flash Floods: A Nation in Crisis

The most lethal flash floods in Spain's recent history have claimed 211 lives with more missing as heavy rains hit Valencia. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that 5,000 additional troops will aid in search and recovery efforts. This disaster is Europe's deadliest flood crisis since 1967.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:35 IST
Spain's Devastating Flash Floods: A Nation in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain is reeling from its deadliest flash floods in modern history, which have claimed at least 211 lives in the eastern Valencia region, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Saturday. Torrential rains have left dozens missing as efforts to locate them continue.

In a press briefing, Sanchez announced an unprecedented peacetime deployment of 5,000 military personnel, augmenting the 2,500 soldiers already on the ground aiding in search and recovery operations. "The government will mobilize all necessary resources for as long as required," Sanchez pledged.

Survivors' spirits lifted when rescue teams located a woman alive after being trapped for three days in a Montcada car park. Meanwhile, volunteers have concentrated their efforts at Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences center, now central to the coordination of relief efforts. The crisis has triggered a fresh weather alert for the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, and Valencia amidst warnings of continued heavy rainfall over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024