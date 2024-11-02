Spain's Devastating Flash Floods: A Nation in Crisis
The most lethal flash floods in Spain's recent history have claimed 211 lives with more missing as heavy rains hit Valencia. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that 5,000 additional troops will aid in search and recovery efforts. This disaster is Europe's deadliest flood crisis since 1967.
Spain is reeling from its deadliest flash floods in modern history, which have claimed at least 211 lives in the eastern Valencia region, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Saturday. Torrential rains have left dozens missing as efforts to locate them continue.
In a press briefing, Sanchez announced an unprecedented peacetime deployment of 5,000 military personnel, augmenting the 2,500 soldiers already on the ground aiding in search and recovery operations. "The government will mobilize all necessary resources for as long as required," Sanchez pledged.
Survivors' spirits lifted when rescue teams located a woman alive after being trapped for three days in a Montcada car park. Meanwhile, volunteers have concentrated their efforts at Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences center, now central to the coordination of relief efforts. The crisis has triggered a fresh weather alert for the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, and Valencia amidst warnings of continued heavy rainfall over the weekend.
