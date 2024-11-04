Deadly Eruptions: Mount Lewotobi Crisis Unfolds

Mount Lewotobi on the remote Indonesian island of Flores has erupted, resulting in the loss of at least six lives, according to the National Disaster Management Agency. The eruption, which began just after midnight on Monday, sent thick brownish ash 2,000 meters into the air, and hot ash destroyed nearby homes, including a convent.

Authorities have lowered the initial death toll estimate from nine and are currently collecting data on casualties and damage, as some reports suggest more could be buried under collapsed structures. The volcano monitoring agency has raised the volcano's alert status to its highest level and expanded the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer radius due to increasing eruption frequency.

In the affected regions, over 10,000 residents across various districts have been impacted, facing evacuations and property damage from volcanic debris. This comes on the heels of another eruption at Mount Marapi, emphasizing the continuous volcanic threat within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)