Deadly Eruptions: Mount Lewotobi Crisis Unfolds

Mount Lewotobi on Indonesia's Flores island has erupted, killing at least six and affecting thousands. The ash has blanketed nearby villages, damaged infrastructure, and escalated concerns over further eruptions. Authorities are widening the danger zone and raising alert levels as rescue efforts intensify.

Updated: 04-11-2024 09:24 IST
  • Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi on the remote Indonesian island of Flores has erupted, resulting in the loss of at least six lives, according to the National Disaster Management Agency. The eruption, which began just after midnight on Monday, sent thick brownish ash 2,000 meters into the air, and hot ash destroyed nearby homes, including a convent.

Authorities have lowered the initial death toll estimate from nine and are currently collecting data on casualties and damage, as some reports suggest more could be buried under collapsed structures. The volcano monitoring agency has raised the volcano's alert status to its highest level and expanded the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer radius due to increasing eruption frequency.

In the affected regions, over 10,000 residents across various districts have been impacted, facing evacuations and property damage from volcanic debris. This comes on the heels of another eruption at Mount Marapi, emphasizing the continuous volcanic threat within the region.

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

