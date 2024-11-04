Left Menu

Triumphant Return: China's Astronauts Set Records, Grow Crops in Space

Three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth after a 192-day mission on the Shenzhou-18. They conducted experiments, including plant cultivation, and set records for longest stay in orbit by a Chinese astronaut. The mission marked another step in China's ambitious space exploration goals.

In a notable leap for China's space program, three astronauts returned safely to Earth after spending six months aboard China's low orbit space station. The China Manned Space Agency confirmed their successful touchdown in Inner Mongolia early Monday morning.

The astronauts, Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu, who formed the crew of the Shenzhou-18 mission, completed 192 days in space, contributing to China's growing list of achievements in space missions. Ye Guangfu, the mission commander, now holds the record for cumulative spaceflight time by a Chinese astronaut, surpassing a year in orbit.

The mission was multifaceted, involving a variety of scientific tasks including growing fresh produce such as cherry tomatoes and lettuce, which brought a semblance of Earthly comfort to the crew. Plans for future space endeavors suggest continued ambitious developments, as China aims to expand its extraterrestrial exploration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

