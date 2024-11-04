Supreme Court Upholds Green Space Preservation in Navi Mumbai Land Dispute
The Supreme Court dismissed CIDCO's plea challenging a Bombay High Court order that blocked the Maharashtra government from redistributing land meant for a sports complex to private builders. The court emphasized preserving green spaces in Navi Mumbai, crucial for children's recreational needs and urban health.
The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) that opposed a Bombay High Court ruling against reallocating land meant for a sports complex in Navi Mumbai to private builders.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, highlighted the essential role of green spaces in urban areas, noting the limited availability of these crucial areas amidst rapid development in cities like Mumbai. The court stressed the importance of maintaining these spaces for the recreational needs of children in urban locales.
The instructed relocation of the sports complex to Mangaon, 115 kilometers from Navi Mumbai, sparked concerns about accessibility and future utility of the designated areas. In its decision, the court stood firm on preventing the transfer and urged the government to refocus on green space preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
