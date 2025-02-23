Congress Unveils Ambitious Vision for Haryana's Urban Development

In a strategic bid to win the hearts of urban voters, the Congress party has released a comprehensive manifesto for the upcoming urban local body elections in Haryana. Unveiling their vision, the party emphasized a commitment to providing better governance and facilities.

Leaders present at the event included former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, and ex-minister Ajay Singh Yadav. Noting the state's struggles with basic civic amenities, Hooda criticized the ruling BJP government for its perceived inefficiencies over a decade in power.

The manifesto promises a transformative approach to urban development, including addressing waterlogging, boosting cleanliness, and enhancing public amenities. With improved waste management and infrastructure developments, Congress aims to render cities like Gurugram world-class.

(With inputs from agencies.)