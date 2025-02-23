Left Menu

Congress Unveils Ambitious Vision for Haryana's Urban Development

The Congress party has released a manifesto targeting urban voters in Haryana, ahead of their local body elections. With promises of enhanced facilities, green spaces, and better infrastructure, the party aims to rejuvenate their political standing. This manifesto highlights a commitment to solving civic issues and improving urban living standards.

In a strategic bid to win the hearts of urban voters, the Congress party has released a comprehensive manifesto for the upcoming urban local body elections in Haryana. Unveiling their vision, the party emphasized a commitment to providing better governance and facilities.

Leaders present at the event included former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, and ex-minister Ajay Singh Yadav. Noting the state's struggles with basic civic amenities, Hooda criticized the ruling BJP government for its perceived inefficiencies over a decade in power.

The manifesto promises a transformative approach to urban development, including addressing waterlogging, boosting cleanliness, and enhancing public amenities. With improved waste management and infrastructure developments, Congress aims to render cities like Gurugram world-class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

