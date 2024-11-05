Spain's Flood Disaster: A Nation in Crisis

Spain's national guard has urged families of those missing in deadly floods to provide DNA samples for body identification, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez outlines a €10.6 billion aid package.

The floods, spurred by torrential rains, have claimed over 200 lives, primarily impacting Valencia, Castile La Mancha, and Andalusia. Streets became rivers, sweeping away cars and infrastructure and displacing civilians.

Despite criticism over the response time, Sanchez emphasizes mobilization efforts, deploying police, military, and experts. Controversy continues over delayed warnings, with regional leaders and agencies shifting blame for the communication breakdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)