Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Syria
An Israeli airstrike targeted weapons depots linked to Hezbollah in Syria's Qusayr, sparking tensions in the region. No injuries were reported, although previous strikes caused civilian casualties and material damage. Israel aims to curb Hezbollah's weapon transfers from Iran through Syria to Lebanon.
Tensions in the Middle East are on the rise following an Israeli airstrike on Qusayr in Syria's Homs province. The strike targeted suspected Hezbollah ammunition depots, according to Syrian state television.
Israel's military has confirmed its role in the attack, stating that Hezbollah has been storing weapons in Lebanon and recently expanding operations into Syria. These actions are perceived as an effort to create a logistical pathway for arms from Syria to Lebanon.
Previous attacks by Israel have resulted in civilian injuries and damage. The ongoing operations are part of Israel's strategy to halt the transfer of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
