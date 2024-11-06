Left Menu

Delhi's Swift Action on High-Tension Power Line Relocations

The Delhi government is accelerating the relocation of high-tension power lines in Burari, Kirari, and Bawana for public safety. Revisions in policy now allow for a 30% advance payment, with full costs borne by the government in specific areas. New guidelines by the DERC are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:48 IST
Delhi's Swift Action on High-Tension Power Line Relocations
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken a decisive step to enhance public safety by expediting the relocation of high-tension power lines in the vulnerable areas of Burari, Kirari, and Bawana, an official statement reveals.

Chief Minister Atishi has instructed officials to streamline policies for the relocation of nine lines across these constituencies, aiming for swift action. Previously, power companies required full upfront payment but have now agreed to proceed with just 30% advance, as per the government statement.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is set to release new guidelines soon. The policy ensures funding for relocating 11kV, 33kV, and 66kV high-tension lines, as well as 400-volt low-tension lines, prioritizing public safety. The government will fully cover costs in rural and unauthorized areas, among others, with specific sites in Kirari, Burari, and Bawana earmarked for line shifting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024