Delhi's Swift Action on High-Tension Power Line Relocations

The Delhi government has taken a decisive step to enhance public safety by expediting the relocation of high-tension power lines in the vulnerable areas of Burari, Kirari, and Bawana, an official statement reveals.

Chief Minister Atishi has instructed officials to streamline policies for the relocation of nine lines across these constituencies, aiming for swift action. Previously, power companies required full upfront payment but have now agreed to proceed with just 30% advance, as per the government statement.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is set to release new guidelines soon. The policy ensures funding for relocating 11kV, 33kV, and 66kV high-tension lines, as well as 400-volt low-tension lines, prioritizing public safety. The government will fully cover costs in rural and unauthorized areas, among others, with specific sites in Kirari, Burari, and Bawana earmarked for line shifting.

