Undercover Momo Vendor Nabs Fugitive Teen Murderer

In a remarkable turn of events, Delhi Police have captured Bhuvan Joshi, a fugitive criminal involved in the brutal 2021 murder of a teenager. The arrest took place in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, where Joshi had been hiding and running a food stall, changing both his name and appearance.

The teenager was brutally stabbed to death in December 2021 following a contentious social media post. While accomplices were caught, Joshi evaded law enforcement for over a year, only to be declared a proclaimed offender in June 2022. The Crime Branch's Southern Range deployed head constable Sonveer, who posed as a momo vendor, to confirm Joshi's identity and location.

The daring undercover operation involved meticulous planning and execution. The undercover officer gathered crucial intelligence, leading to the successful capture of Joshi, who initially attempted to mislead investigators. Upon interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime, reported DCP Crime Aditya Gautam.

