Left Menu

Undercover Momo Vendor Nabs Fugitive Teen Murderer

Delhi Police apprehended fugitive Bhuvan Joshi in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, charged with the 2021 murder of a teenager over a social media post. Joshi, on the run and leading a new life as a food stall vendor, was captured by an undercover officer posing as a momo seller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:49 IST
Undercover Momo Vendor Nabs Fugitive Teen Murderer
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, Delhi Police have captured Bhuvan Joshi, a fugitive criminal involved in the brutal 2021 murder of a teenager. The arrest took place in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, where Joshi had been hiding and running a food stall, changing both his name and appearance.

The teenager was brutally stabbed to death in December 2021 following a contentious social media post. While accomplices were caught, Joshi evaded law enforcement for over a year, only to be declared a proclaimed offender in June 2022. The Crime Branch's Southern Range deployed head constable Sonveer, who posed as a momo vendor, to confirm Joshi's identity and location.

The daring undercover operation involved meticulous planning and execution. The undercover officer gathered crucial intelligence, leading to the successful capture of Joshi, who initially attempted to mislead investigators. Upon interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime, reported DCP Crime Aditya Gautam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025