Left Menu

Undercover Naxal: The Arrest of a Jharkhand Woman in Delhi

A 23-year-old woman from Jharkhand, with alleged links to the Naxalite movement, was arrested in Delhi, where she lived under a false identity as a domestic helper. She was wanted for multiple police encounters and had a non-bailable warrant issued against her. Her background involves weapons training and engagements in armed conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:36 IST
Undercover Naxal: The Arrest of a Jharkhand Woman in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman with alleged Naxal links was arrested in Delhi's Pitampura area by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Known for her past in Jharkhand, she was wanted in connection with several police encounters and lived under the radar in the national capital.

Originally from Kudaburu village, the suspect had a non-bailable warrant issued against her in March 2023 by a Jharkhand court. She was charged under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosives Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said the woman, recruited into the CPI Maoist faction as a child, was trained in handling sophisticated weaponry. Her presence in Delhi was discovered after months of surveillance, leading to her capture on March 4, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025