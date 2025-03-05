Undercover Naxal: The Arrest of a Jharkhand Woman in Delhi

A 23-year-old woman with alleged Naxal links was arrested in Delhi's Pitampura area by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Known for her past in Jharkhand, she was wanted in connection with several police encounters and lived under the radar in the national capital.

Originally from Kudaburu village, the suspect had a non-bailable warrant issued against her in March 2023 by a Jharkhand court. She was charged under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosives Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said the woman, recruited into the CPI Maoist faction as a child, was trained in handling sophisticated weaponry. Her presence in Delhi was discovered after months of surveillance, leading to her capture on March 4, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)