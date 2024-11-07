Left Menu

Rafael: Powerful Hurricane Threatens Western Cuba with Life-Threatening Conditions

Hurricane Rafael intensified to a Category 3 storm, set to hit western Cuba with dangerous conditions, including storm surges and flash floods. With power outages in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, preparations were underway in Cuba to protect life and property amid public transport suspensions and evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 07-11-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 00:01 IST
Rafael: Powerful Hurricane Threatens Western Cuba with Life-Threatening Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In the escalation of what forecasters predicted, Hurricane Rafael strengthened to a formidable Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, bearing down on western Cuba with potentially life-threatening consequences. The storm is expected to bring significant storm surges, winds, and flash flooding.

Before its anticipated landfall, Rafael disrupted life across the Caribbean. It caused power outages and substantial rainfall in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, leading to halted social infrastructure in some areas. Residents and authorities in Cuba hustled to complete preparations as schools and public transportation were shut down, and mass evacuations took place to safeguard life and property.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of imminent dangers, urging hurried preparations. As the weather system races northwest, Cuba braces for impact, while residual effects ripple throughout the region. The ominous forecast extends beyond Cuba, bringing potential ramifications to Florida and the southeastern United States, further manifesting the 17th named storm of an already active hurricane season predicted by NOAA to exceed averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024