Rafael: Powerful Hurricane Threatens Western Cuba with Life-Threatening Conditions

In the escalation of what forecasters predicted, Hurricane Rafael strengthened to a formidable Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, bearing down on western Cuba with potentially life-threatening consequences. The storm is expected to bring significant storm surges, winds, and flash flooding.

Before its anticipated landfall, Rafael disrupted life across the Caribbean. It caused power outages and substantial rainfall in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, leading to halted social infrastructure in some areas. Residents and authorities in Cuba hustled to complete preparations as schools and public transportation were shut down, and mass evacuations took place to safeguard life and property.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of imminent dangers, urging hurried preparations. As the weather system races northwest, Cuba braces for impact, while residual effects ripple throughout the region. The ominous forecast extends beyond Cuba, bringing potential ramifications to Florida and the southeastern United States, further manifesting the 17th named storm of an already active hurricane season predicted by NOAA to exceed averages.

