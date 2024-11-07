Left Menu

Unraveling the Brain's Secret: Balancing Efficiency with Teamwork

A recent study published in Cell uncovers how neurons achieve a balance between individualized tasks and teamwork, unveiling a fractal hierarchy of activity shared across various species' brains. This structure optimizes information flow, allowing efficient adaptation to changing environments, and points to universal principles of efficiency and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:23 IST
Unraveling the Brain's Secret: Balancing Efficiency with Teamwork
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Conversation recently published findings revealing how neurons—responsible for memories and emotions—balance their tasks much like a business operates. Researchers discovered that neurons devote up to half their effort on individual tasks, with the rest on teamwork, a principle found across five species.

This balance fosters efficient information processing and resilience, with neurons working in unison or individually based on demands. Advanced calcium imaging allowed scientists to observe this fractal hierarchy in action, providing insights into the brain's adaptability.

The study suggests this organizational structure might be a universal principle applicable to other complex systems like businesses, highlighting the importance of striking a balance between individual performance and collective effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024