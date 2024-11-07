Left Menu

India's Ambitious Climate Policies Set a New Path for Emissions Reductions

India's climate policies could reduce carbon emissions by four billion tonnes by 2030, far exceeding its COP26 commitment. The report highlights significant progress in sectors like energy, transport, and residential efficiency, urging further action to meet a 2070 net-zero target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:41 IST
India's Ambitious Climate Policies Set a New Path for Emissions Reductions
India's ambitious climate policies are projected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately four billion tonnes between 2020 and 2030, signaling a significant advancement for the world's fifth-largest economy. A report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) underscores the potential to surpass India's COP26 pledge of a one-billion-tonne reduction by 2030.

Focusing on the power sector, policies aimed at bolstering renewable energy are anticipated to decrease coal-based electricity generation by 24% by 2030. This transition could eliminate the need for 80 GW of coal-based power plants, significantly impacting the nation's carbon footprint as coal presently accounts for around 71% of electricity.

The transport and residential sectors have also witnessed substantial gains, with policies like the FAME schemes priming the electric vehicle market and the UJALA programme cutting residential lighting energy use. While India's climate policies show promise, experts like CEEW's Arunabha Ghosh stress the necessity for bolder actions to maintain momentum towards a 2070 net-zero goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

