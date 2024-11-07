Rapid Response: Volunteer Vets Combat Health Crisis in Flood-Stricken Spain

In response to the devastating floods that swept through Paiporta, Spain, volunteer veterinarians have established a makeshift treatment center to care for pets afflicted by mud-borne infections. These efforts underscore the urgent health crisis in a town severely impacted by the natural disaster.

As Spain contends with these floods, other health industry news highlights Kenvue's underwhelming sales in skincare products and Moderna's unexpected profit from robust COVID-19 vaccine sales. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk experiences a dip in stock value despite strong performances by its weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

In further developments, the Australian regulatory body approved a major merger in the pharmacy sector, and global attention focuses on vaccine distribution plans for African countries affected by mpox. Such activities are pivotal in shaping the current landscape of global health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)