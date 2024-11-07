Inferno Strikes Again: Mountain Fire Threatens Southern California

A fast-moving wildfire, dubbed the Mountain Fire, continues to ravage areas northwest of Los Angeles. This fierce blaze, driven by heavy winds, has destroyed numerous homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of residents as it rapidly expanded.

The fire, which is at zero percent containment, has posed a significant threat to 3,500 structures in suburban and agricultural regions around Camarillo. Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the gravity of the situation, leading to more than 10,000 people being ordered to evacuate. Firefighters are combating the blaze both on the ground and with aerial support.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings due to the high fire danger from notorious Santa Ana winds, though these are expected to diminish by Thursday night, offering some hope for firefighters battling the uncontrollable inferno.

(With inputs from agencies.)