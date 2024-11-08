Hurricane Rafael Roars Back to Category 3 Strength

Hurricane Rafael has regained strength, achieving Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm is positioned approximately 610 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande, demonstrating significant power with maximum sustained winds clocking in at 120 mph.

Forecasters suggest that additional strengthening of the hurricane is possible, posing increased challenges for weather monitoring and coastal readiness efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)