Hurricane Rafael Roars Back to Category 3 Strength

Hurricane Rafael has intensified to a Category 3 storm, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center reporting potential for further strengthening. Currently, Rafael is situated 610 miles east of the Rio Grande, with maximum sustained winds reaching 120 mph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Rafael has regained strength, achieving Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm is positioned approximately 610 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande, demonstrating significant power with maximum sustained winds clocking in at 120 mph.

Forecasters suggest that additional strengthening of the hurricane is possible, posing increased challenges for weather monitoring and coastal readiness efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

