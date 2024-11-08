Toxic Cargo Controversy: Hazardous Waste Ship Under Investigation in Albania
A Turkish-flagged ship, allegedly carrying hazardous waste, docked at Albania's Durres port. Prosecutors ordered tests on its contents, suspected to contain toxic dust from steel industry filters. The seized containers were flagged by the Basel Action Network, sparking international concern and demands for governmental transparency.
A ship suspected of transporting a substantial amount of hazardous waste arrived at Albania's Durres port on Friday. Prosecutors mandated that the contents of the vessel be tested, following allegations that it carries toxic materials.
The Turkish-flagged Moliva XA443A had been anchored approximately 1.5 kilometers from the port until authorities allocated a secure location for the containers. Officials reported plans to transport them to Porto Romano for further investigation.
The Basel Action Network, a Seattle-based NGO, alerted Albanian authorities in August, flagging the ship for suspicion of carrying 2,100 tons of toxic industrial dust. The containers were en route to Thailand but were redirected after the alert. The situation has prompted calls for transparency and stricter waste export policies in Albania.
