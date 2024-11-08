Toxic Cargo Controversy: Hazardous Waste Ship Under Investigation in Albania

A ship suspected of transporting a substantial amount of hazardous waste arrived at Albania's Durres port on Friday. Prosecutors mandated that the contents of the vessel be tested, following allegations that it carries toxic materials.

The Turkish-flagged Moliva XA443A had been anchored approximately 1.5 kilometers from the port until authorities allocated a secure location for the containers. Officials reported plans to transport them to Porto Romano for further investigation.

The Basel Action Network, a Seattle-based NGO, alerted Albanian authorities in August, flagging the ship for suspicion of carrying 2,100 tons of toxic industrial dust. The containers were en route to Thailand but were redirected after the alert. The situation has prompted calls for transparency and stricter waste export policies in Albania.

