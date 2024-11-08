Punjab's Struggle Against Toxic Air: Public Spaces Shut Amidst Severe Pollution

As air pollution reaches alarming levels, Punjab, Pakistan, has imposed restrictions on public spaces, sealing access to parks and zoos in its latest effort to safeguard public health.

The province's capital, Lahore, has been shrouded in heavy smog, leading it to top the global pollution rankings by IQAir, as educational institutions close and work-from-home advisories are issued.

The government has attributed this pollution crisis partly to winds carrying toxic air from India's own pollution-damaged landscapes, primarily caused by stubble burning practices in Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)