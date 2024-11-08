Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki's Fury: An Ongoing Battle with Nature's Wrath

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia has intensified its eruptions, with ash columns reaching up to 10 kilometers high. Authorities have expanded the danger zone, and thousands have been evacuated. The eruptions have affected over 10,000 people, damaging homes and infrastructure. Efforts continue to evacuate residents and provide relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maumere | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano has escalated its volcanic activity, sending ash columns soaring up to 10 kilometers into the sky. The increased activity follows a devastating eruption earlier in the week that resulted in nine deaths and left dozens injured.

As the situation worsens, authorities have expanded the danger zone around the volcano, particularly on its northwest and southwest slopes, due to ash clouds threatening to spread in all directions. The disaster has forced the displacement of thousands, with more than 10,000 residents affected and many taking refuge in temporary shelters.

The National Disaster Management Agency is actively working to relocate those from the hardest-hit areas, promising compensation for relocated families. Meanwhile, ongoing searches in the devastated zones by rescue workers aim to ensure safety for all impacted residents. Flights in nearby districts remain suspended due to ash, further highlighting the wide-reaching effects of the eruption.

