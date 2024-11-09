Cuba's Power Struggle Amid Hurricane Havoc

Cuba made significant strides in restoring electricity to parts of Havana by late Friday, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Rafael. The storm wreaked havoc on the nation's power grid, leaving millions without power. This natural disaster added yet another challenge to an already fragile electrical infrastructure.

Rafael's impact came shortly after Hurricane Oscar struck eastern Cuba, highlighting the island's vulnerability. The timing intensified Cuba's struggles, disrupting daily life amid a backdrop of acute shortages in essential resources like food, fuel, and medicine. Recovery efforts remain complicated by widespread damage to the national grid.

Central Havana saw some progress as lights began to flicker back, though many areas remain without power. Officials have yet to estimate when full power will be restored. Meanwhile, Russia has pledged to send 80,000 tons of diesel fuel worth $60 million to aid the country's ongoing energy crisis, signaling international support in these dire times.

