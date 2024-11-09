Left Menu

SUV Explosion Rocks Queens Neighborhood: A Cautionary Tale

An SUV containing gas cylinders and flammable materials exploded in Queens, NYC, damaging homes, vehicles, and power lines. Despite the dramatic fireball captured on camera, no injuries were reported. The incident highlights the dangers of storing pressurized cylinders and lithium-ion batteries improperly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-11-2024 06:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An SUV loaded with gas cylinders and other flammable materials erupted in an explosive fireball on a Queens residential street in New York City on Friday, causing significant damage to homes, vehicles, and power lines. Fire officials confirmed there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Deputy Fire Chief George Healy revealed in a press briefing at the scene that the explosion occurred around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle, used for construction work, housed multiple pressurized cylinders, one of which failed, leading to the explosion. Doorbell camera footage captured the shocking moment, adding a visual dimension to the dramatic event.

In total, five homes and five vehicles suffered damage. Healy emphasized the crucial need for public awareness regarding the safe storage of pressurized cylinders and lithium-ion batteries, urging appropriate measures to prevent future accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

