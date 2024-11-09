Eruption Chaos: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Spews Ash and Lava
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted multiple times, with ash columns reaching 9 km high, prompting evacuations. Authorities plan to expand restricted zones as eruptions continue. Over 10,000 people have been evacuated so far from nearby villages as the volcano remains highly active.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted three times early Saturday, sending ash columns up to 9 km high, officials report. Authorities plan to expand the restricted area around the crater as evacuations continue.
A major eruption on Sunday resulted in nine fatalities. Since then, efforts have been underway to evacuate 16,000 residents from the most vulnerable areas surrounding the volcano, which remains highly active.
By Friday evening, approximately 10,700 people had been evacuated from the danger zones. The volcanology agency is now working to enforce a 9 km exclusion zone, up from the previous 8 km, to ensure public safety as eruptions persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Gaza: Children's Lives Hang by a Thread Amid Evacuation Delays
Children's Lives in Limbo: Urgent Medical Evacuations Denied in Gaza
Hezbollah's Warning: Evacuation Alert for Israeli Settlements
Evacuation Efforts Underway in Odisha Amid Cyclone Dana Flood Threat
Hezbollah's Ultimatum: Immediate Evacuations in Northern Israel