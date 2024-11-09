Azerbaijan's COP29: A Balancing Act Between Fossil Fuels and Renewables

Azerbaijan is in the global spotlight as it hosts COP29, the UN's major climate conference in Baku. Known for its oil and gas production, Azerbaijan is under scrutiny as it pledges a greener future while continuing fossil fuel exports.

President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's authoritarian leader, expresses pride in hosting COP29. Despite ambitions for renewable energy, the nation faces criticism for alleged 'greenwashing' and suppressing civil activism amid environmental concerns.

Featuring discussions on transitioning from fossil fuels, the conference highlights Azerbaijan's strategic position. Amid increased European demand for energy, Baku's role raises questions about the balance between its contribution to fossil fuel consumption and renewable energy ambitions.

