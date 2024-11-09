Azerbaijan's COP29: A Balancing Act Between Fossil Fuels and Renewables
Azerbaijan, an oil and gas powerhouse, hosts the UN's COP29 climate conference in Baku. The event spotlights Azerbaijan's historical ties to fossil fuels and its pledges for renewable energy. Concerns persist over the authenticity of its green transition amid ongoing civil society crackdowns.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan is in the global spotlight as it hosts COP29, the UN's major climate conference in Baku. Known for its oil and gas production, Azerbaijan is under scrutiny as it pledges a greener future while continuing fossil fuel exports.
President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's authoritarian leader, expresses pride in hosting COP29. Despite ambitions for renewable energy, the nation faces criticism for alleged 'greenwashing' and suppressing civil activism amid environmental concerns.
Featuring discussions on transitioning from fossil fuels, the conference highlights Azerbaijan's strategic position. Amid increased European demand for energy, Baku's role raises questions about the balance between its contribution to fossil fuel consumption and renewable energy ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)