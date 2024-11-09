Left Menu

Azerbaijan's COP29: A Balancing Act Between Fossil Fuels and Renewables

Azerbaijan, an oil and gas powerhouse, hosts the UN's COP29 climate conference in Baku. The event spotlights Azerbaijan's historical ties to fossil fuels and its pledges for renewable energy. Concerns persist over the authenticity of its green transition amid ongoing civil society crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:40 IST
Azerbaijan's COP29: A Balancing Act Between Fossil Fuels and Renewables
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is in the global spotlight as it hosts COP29, the UN's major climate conference in Baku. Known for its oil and gas production, Azerbaijan is under scrutiny as it pledges a greener future while continuing fossil fuel exports.

President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's authoritarian leader, expresses pride in hosting COP29. Despite ambitions for renewable energy, the nation faces criticism for alleged 'greenwashing' and suppressing civil activism amid environmental concerns.

Featuring discussions on transitioning from fossil fuels, the conference highlights Azerbaijan's strategic position. Amid increased European demand for energy, Baku's role raises questions about the balance between its contribution to fossil fuel consumption and renewable energy ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024