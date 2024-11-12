Car Incident Mars Zhuhai's Pre-Show Peace

A disturbing incident unfolded in Zhuhai, southern China, where a 62-year-old man rammed his car into pedestrians at a sports center. The act left over 20 people injured, according to reports from one of the four hospitals receiving the victims.

The man, identified solely by his surname Fan, was detained by police. Authorities have yet to determine whether the act was intentional or accidental, with investigations still ongoing. The shocking event precedes the city's annual air show.

Online searches and discussions about the incident have been heavily censored on Chinese social media. The sports center, usually bustling with activity, will remain closed until further notice amid heightened concerns over safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)