Car Incident Mars Zhuhai's Pre-Show Peace

A 62-year-old man, identified by the family name Fan, drove a car into pedestrians at a sports center in Zhuhai, China, injuring over 20 people before fleeing. The motive remains unclear, and authorities continue their investigation. The incident led to online censorship and the closure of the sports center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:10 IST
A disturbing incident unfolded in Zhuhai, southern China, where a 62-year-old man rammed his car into pedestrians at a sports center. The act left over 20 people injured, according to reports from one of the four hospitals receiving the victims.

The man, identified solely by his surname Fan, was detained by police. Authorities have yet to determine whether the act was intentional or accidental, with investigations still ongoing. The shocking event precedes the city's annual air show.

Online searches and discussions about the incident have been heavily censored on Chinese social media. The sports center, usually bustling with activity, will remain closed until further notice amid heightened concerns over safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

