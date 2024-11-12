Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Boosts Rural Development with New Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated new infrastructure for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, costing Rs 64.53 crore. The office buildings are located across various districts including Coimbatore, Erode, and Thanjavur. The event saw participation from several state ministers and officials.

Updated: 12-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched new infrastructure projects for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The virtual inauguration took place on Tuesday, highlighting a substantial investment of Rs 64.53 crore.

This latest development includes the construction of office buildings in numerous districts such as Coimbatore, Cuddalore, and Erode, among others. The initiative aims to enhance rural administrative efficiency across the state.

The inauguration was attended by several state ministers, including I Periyasamy, K Ponmudi, and C V Ganesan, alongside Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other officials, reinforcing the government’s commitment to rural development.

