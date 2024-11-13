Underestimated Giants: The Hidden Plights of African Elephants and Mysteries of Uranus

African elephants, Earth's largest land mammals known for their intelligence and social nature, are facing severe population declines. Researchers have unveiled a comprehensive study assessing these declines at various sites across Africa, revealing alarming statistics concerning the two principal species: savanna and forest elephants.

Meanwhile, in an intriguing twist of astronomical discovery, scientists have uncovered inaccuracies in our understanding of Uranus. More than two centuries after its discovery, and decades after Voyager 2's flyby, it appears that assumptions about the planet's magnetic field were based on unusual solar conditions.

Both these scientific revelations underscore significant gaps in our knowledge, emphasizing the need for further research to protect wildlife and better understand our universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)