Pollution Peril: Haryana and Punjab's Air Quality Crisis

Haryana and Punjab are currently experiencing alarming levels of air pollution, with Bhiwani at the epicenter, registering an AQI of 358. This has made it the most polluted region, followed closely by Chandigarh with an AQI of 355, as per the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

Other affected areas in Haryana include Panipat with an AQI of 336, followed by Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri both at 322, and Jind at 313. Rohtak, Gurugram, and Panchkula reported AQIs of 275, 273, and 266 respectively. In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded an AQI of 308, while major cities like Amritsar, Patiala, and Jalandhar also reported high levels of pollution.

The increase in pollution is largely attributed to the practice of stubble burning during the paddy harvest season. Farmers often resort to burning crop residue to quickly clear fields for sowing the Rabi crop, contributing significantly to the poor air quality across northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)