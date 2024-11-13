Left Menu

Nations Urged to Exceed Emission Targets to Limit Global Warming

A study suggests global warming can be limited to 1.5°C if countries like the EU, US, and China surpass their current emission targets. An indicator, 'additional carbon accountability', helps measure needed reductions or financial commitments for carbon removal beyond existing national goals to enhance climate equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:02 IST
Nations Urged to Exceed Emission Targets to Limit Global Warming
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study highlights the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius if the European Union and 17 other nations, including the United States and China, elevate their current emission targets. By adopting stricter goals, these countries could help achieve the crucial targets set by the Paris Agreement.

Researchers introduced an innovative metric called 'additional carbon accountability', which gauges the extent to which each country should cut or offset carbon emissions beyond their existing commitments. This metric considers external funding for carbon reduction, explaining the researchers from Stockholm University.

The study, published in Nature Communications and led by Thomas Hahn, identifies high-income and upper-middle-income countries that should enhance their efforts to maintain their stipulated per capita share of the 1.5 degrees Celsius carbon budget, emphasizing the importance of transitioning from fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024