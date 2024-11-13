Nations Urged to Exceed Emission Targets to Limit Global Warming

A recent study highlights the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius if the European Union and 17 other nations, including the United States and China, elevate their current emission targets. By adopting stricter goals, these countries could help achieve the crucial targets set by the Paris Agreement.

Researchers introduced an innovative metric called 'additional carbon accountability', which gauges the extent to which each country should cut or offset carbon emissions beyond their existing commitments. This metric considers external funding for carbon reduction, explaining the researchers from Stockholm University.

The study, published in Nature Communications and led by Thomas Hahn, identifies high-income and upper-middle-income countries that should enhance their efforts to maintain their stipulated per capita share of the 1.5 degrees Celsius carbon budget, emphasizing the importance of transitioning from fossil fuels.

