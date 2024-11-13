Spectacular Bird Fossil Sheds Light on Avian Brain Evolution

A remarkable fossil find in Brazil has helped scientists better understand the evolution of bird brains. The fossil, belonging to a newly discovered bird species dubbed Navaornis hestiae, dates back to the Cretaceous Period, approximately 80 million years ago.

Researchers managed to digitally reconstruct the brain and inner ear of this starling-sized bird, allowing for the study of its neuroanatomy. The discovery filled a significant gap in avian brain evolution, bridging the period between Archaeopteryx, the earliest-known bird from 150 million years ago, and modern birds.

Navaornis represents an evolutionary intermediate, hosting both archaic and contemporary brain features. This finding provides a unique glimpse into the cognitive capabilities of early birds and underscores unexpected specializations like a larger vestibular apparatus, highlighting its impact on flight-related traits.

