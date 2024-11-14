In a striking development, Russian forces briefly penetrated the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, marking the first advancement since their retreat in September 2022. Ukrainian officials reported multiple assault waves executed by soldiers in disguise, although these incursions were ultimately repelled.

The city, characterized by its strategic railway hub, faced heavy shelling as the population shrunk to 3,000 people, many of whom were advised to evacuate. Ukrainian authorities highlighted the assault's use of armored vehicles and attempts to deploy infantry, as they focused their defensive efforts on preserving ground near this rapidly shifting front line.

Strategists suggest that the move could signal both confusion and potential vulnerability in Ukraine's defenses. The thrust marks an escalation along a vast front, with military analysts debating the Kremlin's next strategic moves in this region.

(With inputs from agencies.)