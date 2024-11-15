Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Papua New Guinea's Coastline

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea, at a depth of 52 km, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The seismic event adds to the region's notable geological activity, although no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea, on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Seismologists reported the quake's depth at approximately 52 kilometers (32 miles). However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The region is known for frequent seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which heightens concerns about the potential impact of such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

