Powerful Earthquake Rocks Papua New Guinea's Coastline

A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea, on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Seismologists reported the quake's depth at approximately 52 kilometers (32 miles). However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The region is known for frequent seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which heightens concerns about the potential impact of such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)