Global Emissions Revealed: Asia and US Cities Lead the Charge

A groundbreaking report unveiled at the United Nations climate talks in Baku has identified cities in Asia and the United States as the primary contributors to climate change, with Shanghai leading the pack in emissions. This data, compiled using both satellite and artificial intelligence technologies, marks a significant step in understanding urban pollution on a global scale.

The study highlights seven key states or provinces responsible for over 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. Prominent among these is Texas, which ranks sixth globally. Spearheaded by the organization cofounded by former US Vice President Al Gore, these findings come amid global efforts to establish new emission reduction targets and funding strategies for richer nations.

As global emissions continue to rise, the challenge remains for countries to meet climate goals set forth in agreements such as the Paris Accord. Amid criticisms of the influence of oil-rich host nations like Azerbaijan and the UAE on climate dialogues, calls for more proactive measures, particularly from countries like Brazil, have become loud and clear, underscoring the urgency of sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)