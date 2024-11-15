Left Menu

Global Emissions Revealed: Asia and US Cities Lead the Charge

The latest data, using satellite and AI inputs, reveals that Asian and US cities are the largest contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions, with Shanghai at the forefront. Released at the UN climate talks in Baku, the report highlights the enormity of urban emissions and the need for stringent climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:00 IST
Global Emissions Revealed: Asia and US Cities Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A groundbreaking report unveiled at the United Nations climate talks in Baku has identified cities in Asia and the United States as the primary contributors to climate change, with Shanghai leading the pack in emissions. This data, compiled using both satellite and artificial intelligence technologies, marks a significant step in understanding urban pollution on a global scale.

The study highlights seven key states or provinces responsible for over 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. Prominent among these is Texas, which ranks sixth globally. Spearheaded by the organization cofounded by former US Vice President Al Gore, these findings come amid global efforts to establish new emission reduction targets and funding strategies for richer nations.

As global emissions continue to rise, the challenge remains for countries to meet climate goals set forth in agreements such as the Paris Accord. Amid criticisms of the influence of oil-rich host nations like Azerbaijan and the UAE on climate dialogues, calls for more proactive measures, particularly from countries like Brazil, have become loud and clear, underscoring the urgency of sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024