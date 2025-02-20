India's Smart Industrial Revolution: 20 Futuristic Cities for Global Growth
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the development of 20 industrial smart cities to foster a cutting-edge industrial ecosystem. Visiting Aurangabad Industrial City, part of India's National Industrial Corridor, he emphasized establishing a skill and job center in collaboration with industry stakeholders to boost workforce capabilities.
In a groundbreaking move to bolster India's industrial landscape, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has revealed plans to develop 20 industrial smart cities. This initiative underscores the government's pledge to form an advanced industrial ecosystem appealing to global investors and businesses.
During his visit to the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) Shendra, a pivotal site under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), Goyal highlighted the need for comprehensive skill development. He championed the creation of a skill and job center at AURIC, aiming to align workforce capabilities with the burgeoning industrial framework.
The Commerce Ministry urged industry body CII to spearhead this center's establishment, signaling a collaborative effort to equip the local workforce with necessary skills for the evolving industrial sector.
