Tech and Healthcare Stocks Drag Europe's STOXX 600 Lower

Europe's STOXX 600 index saw a dip, influenced by declines in technology and healthcare stocks. Chipmaker ASML and Bavarian Nordic faced notable losses. Federal Reserve's caution on interest rate cuts also impacted markets. Meanwhile, Evotec surged after a purchase proposal from Halozyme Therapeutics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:59 IST
Europe's STOXX 600 opened lower on Friday with significant declines in technology and healthcare stocks, causing the index to head towards its fourth consecutive weekly drop.

The benchmark index fell 0.9%, nearly reaching a three-month low observed earlier. Technology shares saw a 1.6% slide, led by chipmaker ASML after an underwhelming revenue forecast from U.S. firm Applied Materials.

Healthcare stocks fell 2.3%, sparked by a sharp decline in Bavarian Nordic. European vaccine makers also faced pressure following President-elect Trump's appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of Health and Human Services. In positive news, Evotec shares jumped over 20% after Halozyme Therapeutics' acquisition proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

