Revolutionary Policies to Combat Global Plastic Waste Crisis Unveiled

Plastic waste around the globe could surge to double its current volume by the year 2050, posing a significant environmental challenge.

According to a recent study, crucial policies—namely, utilizing recycled plastics and bolstering waste management measures—could reduce plastic waste by more than 90 percent. This could also result in a one-third reduction in emissions related to plastic production.

The findings, published in the journal Science, precede the signing of the United Nations Plastics Treaty, marking the first legally binding agreement to confront plastic pollution on a global scale.

Delegates representing over 190 countries will convene in Busan, Korea, for negotiations later this month.

