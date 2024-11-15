Left Menu

Revolutionary Policies to Combat Global Plastic Waste Crisis Unveiled

A new study suggests that global plastic waste could double by 2050. However, implementing policies such as using recycled plastic and investing in waste management could reduce plastic waste by 90% and slash emissions by a third. The study leads up to the United Nations Plastics Treaty discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:48 IST
Revolutionary Policies to Combat Global Plastic Waste Crisis Unveiled
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Plastic waste around the globe could surge to double its current volume by the year 2050, posing a significant environmental challenge.

According to a recent study, crucial policies—namely, utilizing recycled plastics and bolstering waste management measures—could reduce plastic waste by more than 90 percent. This could also result in a one-third reduction in emissions related to plastic production.

The findings, published in the journal Science, precede the signing of the United Nations Plastics Treaty, marking the first legally binding agreement to confront plastic pollution on a global scale.

Delegates representing over 190 countries will convene in Busan, Korea, for negotiations later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024