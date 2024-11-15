Revolutionary Policies to Combat Global Plastic Waste Crisis Unveiled
A new study suggests that global plastic waste could double by 2050. However, implementing policies such as using recycled plastic and investing in waste management could reduce plastic waste by 90% and slash emissions by a third. The study leads up to the United Nations Plastics Treaty discussions.
Plastic waste around the globe could surge to double its current volume by the year 2050, posing a significant environmental challenge.
According to a recent study, crucial policies—namely, utilizing recycled plastics and bolstering waste management measures—could reduce plastic waste by more than 90 percent. This could also result in a one-third reduction in emissions related to plastic production.
The findings, published in the journal Science, precede the signing of the United Nations Plastics Treaty, marking the first legally binding agreement to confront plastic pollution on a global scale.
Delegates representing over 190 countries will convene in Busan, Korea, for negotiations later this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
