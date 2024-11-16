Tropical Storm Sara: Torrential Impact on Honduras and Beyond

Tropical Storm Sara unleashed devastating floods across northern Honduras, forcing residents to evacuate as they navigated waist-deep waters with their belongings. The storm, which threatens archaeological sites and resorts, is now heading towards Belize and Guatemala, prompting further concern.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warns of formidable rainfall, predicting up to 35 inches in localized regions. Officials have declared a national emergency, with over 1,000 people sheltered. The risk of flash floods and mudslides remains high as the storm lingers dangerously close to key coffee-producing areas.

Jose Jorge Fortin, head of risk management, has advised the public to steer clear of flood-prone areas. Meteorologist Victor Ortega forecasts a northwestern shift, which could see Sara impact additional regions, further compounding the threat with heavy rains anticipated in nearby Central American countries.

