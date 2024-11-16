Left Menu

Unlocking the Mysteries: The Surprising Link Between Quasars and Galaxy Formation

This article explores the intriguing connection between supermassive black holes and the shape of their host galaxies. It highlights research findings that align quasar jets with galaxy orientations, raising questions about how black holes impact galactic evolution. The discoveries suggest the need to update current understandings of galaxy formation.

Updated: 16-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:29 IST
Seoul, Nov 16 (The Conversation) – Recent research has uncovered a surprising connection between supermassive black holes and the shape of their host galaxies. Published in Nature Astronomy, the study demonstrates how quasar jets align with the orientation of the galaxy, challenging existing theories of galactic evolution.

Supermassive black holes are rare entities located at the core of many galaxies, including our Milky Way, known for their immense gravitational pull. Under specific conditions, these black holes can form a disk of hot gas and dust, creating accretion disks that emit powerful jets of charged particles, recognizable as quasars.

Astronomers utilize radio telescopes and very long baseline interferometry to observe quasars. This technique allows for high-resolution imaging, surpassing even the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope. The alignment of quasar jets with their elliptical galaxy hosts prompts a reevaluation of how such massive galactic structures form and interact with black holes.

