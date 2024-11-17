Left Menu

Closure of Vigyan Prasar Marks End of an Era in Science Popularisation

Vigyan Prasar, established 35 years ago to promote science, has been closed per a government resolution. The closure follows a Cabinet decision from September 6, 2023. The National Innovation Foundation will handle remaining tasks. Vigyan Prasar aimed to popularize scientific knowledge and promote a rational outlook.

Updated: 17-11-2024 00:05 IST
The 35-year journey of Vigyan Prasar, established to popularise science among the masses, has come to an abrupt end. The Department of Science and Technology issued a resolution stating its closure.

The resolution, dated November 12 and published on Saturday, indicated that Vigyan Prasar, set up as a society on October 12, 1989, will be wound up. The closure follows a Cabinet decision dated September 6, 2023, with all necessary steps concluded by October 21.

Post-closure, the National Innovation Foundation in Gandhinagar has been tasked with managing the remaining administrative and legal duties. Vigyan Prasar's principal aim was to advance the government's initiative for popularising science and fostering a rational outlook.

