Left Menu

Escalating Methane Emissions from Tropical Wetlands Threaten to Derail Climate Goals

Tropical wetlands are releasing record levels of methane, challenging global climate efforts. Studies link this surge to rising temperatures and increased precipitation, particularly in the Congo and Amazon regions. Scientists emphasize urgent action is needed to mitigate these emissions and adhere to climate targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:33 IST
Escalating Methane Emissions from Tropical Wetlands Threaten to Derail Climate Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical wetlands are producing unprecedented amounts of methane, posing significant challenges to achieving global climate goals, new research indicates. The surge in methane, unaccounted for in many national emissions plans, has prompted calls for drastic cuts in fossil fuel and agriculture emissions.

The acceleration in methane release is attributed to rising global temperatures, which enhance biological activity, and increased rainfall leading to wetland expansion. From 2020-2022, the highest methane concentrations were recorded since the 1980s, primarily due to contributions from wetland-rich regions like the Congo and Amazon.

Scientists stress that combating this escalation is crucial for keeping global warming within the limits set by the Paris Agreement. Despite improved detection technologies, substantial methane emissions from fossil fuels persist, complicating reduction efforts. Immediate and decisive actions from governments worldwide are deemed necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024