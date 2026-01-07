Echoes of 1976: Turkman Gate's Turbulent History Resurges Amid Recent Clashes

A court-mandated demolition operation in Delhi's Turkman Gate area reignited historical tensions, as violent confrontations broke out over the removal of buildings on land formerly occupied by community spaces. The clashes recalled chilling memories from the 1976 Emergency, raising concerns among residents about repeating history.

Shahid Gagori, a long-term local, recounted his father's arrest during the Emergency for opposing demolitions, while pointing out that the now-demolished structures were perceived as essential community venues for gatherings and affordable medical services.

The demolition, executed following the Delhi High Court's directive, turned violent near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque, resulting in injuries to several police officers. As tear gas was deployed to control the situation, long-time residents continued to debate the legitimacy of the constructed spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)