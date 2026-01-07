Left Menu

Echoes of 1976: Turkman Gate's Turbulent History Resurges Amid Recent Clashes

A court-ordered demolition drive in Delhi's Turkman Gate area led to violent clashes, evoking memories of mass evictions during the 1976 Emergency. Residents, who lost community spaces once built on a former graveyard, recall past struggles and express fears that history may be repeating itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court-mandated demolition operation in Delhi's Turkman Gate area reignited historical tensions, as violent confrontations broke out over the removal of buildings on land formerly occupied by community spaces. The clashes recalled chilling memories from the 1976 Emergency, raising concerns among residents about repeating history.

Shahid Gagori, a long-term local, recounted his father's arrest during the Emergency for opposing demolitions, while pointing out that the now-demolished structures were perceived as essential community venues for gatherings and affordable medical services.

The demolition, executed following the Delhi High Court's directive, turned violent near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque, resulting in injuries to several police officers. As tear gas was deployed to control the situation, long-time residents continued to debate the legitimacy of the constructed spaces.

