Musi River Rejuvenation: A Battle Over Homes and Politics

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleges that the Congress government's Musi River rejuvenation project is a guise for demolishing homes and benefiting real estate developers. Reddy and BJP leaders organized a campaign to oppose the demolitions, emphasizing the need for housing protection and constructive alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:51 IST
  • India

The Musi River rejuvenation project in Telangana has sparked controversy, with Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy accusing the ruling Congress government of using the initiative as a pretext to demolish homes and benefit real estate interests. Reddy criticized the plan as destructive to poor families living along the riverbanks.

During a campaign opposing the demolitions, Reddy and other BJP leaders expressed their commitment to support residents facing displacement. Reddy advocated for alternatives like constructing retaining walls rather than demolishing homes, and called for equitable water distribution to the Nalgonda district.

In response to BJP's stance, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud dismissed their campaign as a distraction from other political issues, labeling it a superficial "photo shoot" effort. The debate highlights the intersection of urban development and political maneuvering in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

