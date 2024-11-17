Delhi Intensifies Pollution Control with Stage 4 Measures
The Centre's air quality panel has implemented Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan to address worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR. Measures include banning truck entry, halting public construction, and recommending online classes and work-from-home options. The AQI reached 457, prompting urgent action.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's air quality has reached alarming levels, prompting the Centre's pollution control panel to enforce stricter measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These new regulations, effective from 8 a.m. Monday, include a ban on truck entry and a suspension of construction work on public projects.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the directive in response to an Air Quality Index (AQI) that worsened to 441 at 4 p.m. and escalated to 457 by 7 p.m., exacerbated by unfavorable weather conditions.
Restrictions have been placed on vehicle entries into Delhi, limiting trucks to those carrying essential items or using clean fuels like LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric. In parallel, state governments have been urged to consider online classes for specific student groups and allow remote work options for office workers in the NCR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- NCR
- pollution
- air quality
- GRAP
- CAQM
- AQI
- construction ban
- online classes
- work-from-home