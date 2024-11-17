Delhi Intensifies Pollution Control with Stage 4 Measures

Delhi's air quality has reached alarming levels, prompting the Centre's pollution control panel to enforce stricter measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These new regulations, effective from 8 a.m. Monday, include a ban on truck entry and a suspension of construction work on public projects.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the directive in response to an Air Quality Index (AQI) that worsened to 441 at 4 p.m. and escalated to 457 by 7 p.m., exacerbated by unfavorable weather conditions.

Restrictions have been placed on vehicle entries into Delhi, limiting trucks to those carrying essential items or using clean fuels like LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric. In parallel, state governments have been urged to consider online classes for specific student groups and allow remote work options for office workers in the NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)