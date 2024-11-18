Biden's Historic Amazon Visit: A Climate Change Warning
Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon, flagging the dangers of climate change. He met with local leaders and pledged additional funds to the Amazon Fund. His efforts face uncertainty as President-elect Trump aims to roll back climate policies.
In a significant move highlighting the dangers of climate change, President Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest, underscoring the urgent environmental threats often dismissed by President-elect Donald Trump.
Biden's visit included meetings with local leaders and a tour of the drought-stricken areas by helicopter, accompanied by Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre. His presence in Manaus, Brazil, aimed to bolster support for Amazon conservation efforts.
The visit culminated in an announcement of an additional $50 million U.S. contribution to the Amazon Fund. Yet, the future of these initiatives remains uncertain, with Trump's impending presidency and his plans to reverse climate policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
