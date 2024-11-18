Left Menu

Biden's Historic Amazon Visit: A Climate Change Warning

Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon, flagging the dangers of climate change. He met with local leaders and pledged additional funds to the Amazon Fund. His efforts face uncertainty as President-elect Trump aims to roll back climate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:24 IST
Biden's Historic Amazon Visit: A Climate Change Warning
Joe Biden

In a significant move highlighting the dangers of climate change, President Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest, underscoring the urgent environmental threats often dismissed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden's visit included meetings with local leaders and a tour of the drought-stricken areas by helicopter, accompanied by Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre. His presence in Manaus, Brazil, aimed to bolster support for Amazon conservation efforts.

The visit culminated in an announcement of an additional $50 million U.S. contribution to the Amazon Fund. Yet, the future of these initiatives remains uncertain, with Trump's impending presidency and his plans to reverse climate policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024