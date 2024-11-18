Left Menu

Biden's Amazon Visit: A Stand for Climate in Uncertain Times

Joe Biden became the first sitting American president to visit the Amazon rainforest, underscoring his commitment to combating climate change. Despite imminent shifts in US climate policy under President-elect Trump, Biden emphasized the irreversible momentum of America's clean energy revolution. His visit aligns with global efforts to preserve the Amazon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manaus | Updated: 18-11-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 03:24 IST
Biden's Amazon Visit: A Stand for Climate in Uncertain Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Joe Biden made history as the first American president to visit the Amazon rainforest, highlighting his administration's priority on climate change initiatives. The trip underscored Biden's commitment to the clean energy revolution despite the incoming Trump administration's plans to scale back climate efforts.

The Amazon, a crucial carbon dioxide storehouse, is rapidly depleting due to development, posing significant climate risks. Biden stressed the importance of preserving this vital ecosystem and announced funding efforts, including contributions to the Amazon Fund and international climate financing increases.

As Biden witnessed firsthand the environmental challenges, he reiterated that the fight to protect the planet is crucial for humanity's survival. His efforts may face hurdles with the new US leadership, but the momentum for clean energy remains strong, with significant funding and conservation pledges in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024